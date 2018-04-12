Fred Segal Launches Digital Window Shopping Exhibit

Fred Segal (Santa Monica, Calif.) has launched a Sunset Strip-themed digital retail experience in conjunction with Mastercard (Purchase, N.Y.). The display, called “Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land,” is located within the retailer’s Los Angeles store on Sunset Boulevard and was unveiled yesterday. It will remain open through May 6.

The immersive exhibit, which coincides with the start of the music festival season, provides a glimpse into the history of Sunset Strip as well as digital window shopping through various digital elements.

For instance, visitors will be able to shop a curated selection of products including “eccentric relics…and other treasures” such as a 50-foot tour bus and historic neon signs. The experience will be available day and night, regardless of whether the store is open.

According to a press release, other exclusive merchandise will be available from artists including Gene Simmons of KISS and Phil Collen of Def Leppard, along with special appearances by B-Real & Sen Dog of Cypress Hill throughout the month.