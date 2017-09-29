Fred Segal Opens New Flagship Store

Fred Segal (Santa Monica, Calif.) opens its first new store in 30 years this week. The 22,000-square-foot space with 13,000 square feet of retail will open in West Hollywood.

“For us, this is the biggest return to the brand and we’re just really excited about being able to show who we are in the best way possible,” said Chief Executive Officer Allison Samek.

The store will feature various shops-in-shop and pop-ups. For instance, Levi’s (San Francisco) will have a 1400-square-foot pop-up that will include exclusive products as well as a macramé installation in ode to a deconstructed pair of jeans. In November, an in-store restaurant will launch and, later, an in-store gym, according to Women’s Wear Daily.