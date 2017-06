Specialty grocery retailer The Fresh Market (Greensboro, N.C.) announced that its ceo, Rick Anicetti, has resigned.

Brian Nicholson will step in as interim ceo, according to a press release, and will also continue to serve as cfo. Nicholson has held a variety of leadership positions at The Fresh Market from 2004 to 2012, and recently returned to the company in 2016.

The Fresh Market currently operates 176 stores in 24 states.