The Fresh Market Taps Top Exec

The Fresh Market (Greensboro, N.C.) has announced the appointment of Larry Appel as its new ceo and president.

Previously, Appel served in leadership roles at Winn-Dixie, Skeeter Snacks, and The Home Depot, according to a press release.

“Following an extensive search and review of both internal and external candidates, the Board believes that Larry is the best leader for The Fresh Market going forward. We look forward to partnering with Larry and are confident in his ability to lead operationally and to execute strategies to ‘win’ with our customers,” said Andrew Jhawar, chairman of the board of directors at The Fresh Market.