Funko Unveils First Store

Toy company Funko (Everett, Wash.) has opened its first physical location.

The 90,000-square-foot store in Everett, Wash. will offer plush toys, collectables, handbags and backpacks, among others, reports Toy News. The space will also include "Pop! Factory" where guests can create their own custom Pop! vinyl figure, as well as Funko University, where guests can learn about drawing, sculpting and toy design.

“I’m thrilled to finally unveil this project, which is a love letter to the unique phenomenon that is the fandom of Funko,” said Funko CEO Brian Mariotti.