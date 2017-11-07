Galeries Lafayette Expands Further in the Middle East

Galeries Lafayette (Paris) announced yesterday that it will open flagships in Istanbul and Kuwait City in 2019, adding to its assortment of six stores in the region.

The move comes as much of the department store sector seeks to shake up their businesses to appeal to new customers. Galeries Lafayette executives state that the decision is part of its strategy to “reduce the reliance on France” and its tourism, reports Women’s Wear Daily, where the retailer operates 57 stores.

The department store first expanded into the Middle East in 2009 with the opening of its Dubai, United Arab Emirates, location.