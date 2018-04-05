Galeries Lafayette Hires Creative Director

Galeries Lafayette (Paris) has hired a Creative and Merchandising Director for its Paris store, which is slated to open on Avenue des Champs-Elysées next year.

Clara Cornet has already assumed the position, which includes overseeing the visual identity and content of the store, as well as selecting all of the brands and products featured within it. She will report to Nadia Dhouib, who is managing the Paris store.

Cornet previously worked with smaller, independent stores such as Opening Ceremony (New York) and The Webster (Miami), though she started her career as a buyer for Galeries Lafayette in 2012, according to Footwear News.