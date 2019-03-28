Galeries Lafayette Opens New Flagship

Paris-based Galeries Lafayette opens its new flagship store in Paris today. Located on Champs-Elysées, the store was designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels and is about 70,000 square feet in size.

The store will operate as a retail laboratory where the company can test new ideas and respond to emerging consumer trends. For example, one new technology the company is launching at this store is the use of “smart hangers,” which allow shoppers to obtain information about any given product’s availability.

Additionally, the store features a team of 300 personal stylists to assist with the company’s new “Personal Stylist 2.0” app and also has a devoted space specifically for pop-up stores as well as a stage for artistic performances.

According to Fashion United, the company expects the store to attract an average of 300,000 people a day.