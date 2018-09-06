GameStop Hires Advisors

GameStop (Grapevine, Texas) has hired advisors to reportedly explore a possible sale.

According to Bloomberg, it has been speculated for months that the company was considering selling itself. Now, the company is taking its first steps in that direction by hiring Perella Weinberg Partners (New York).

While the company has not shared additional details about who the potential buyers may be, it is rumored that the company plans to run a formal auction. To that end, private equity firms Sycamore Partners (New York) and Apollo Global Management (New York) are reportedly interested in bidding on the company.