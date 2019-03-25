GameStop Names New CEO

GameStop (Grapevine, Texas) has announced that retail veteran George Sherman will serve as its new CEO, putting him in charge of navigating its future in brick-and-mortar stores.

Sherman has a long history in retail, serving as an executive for an array of companies, including Verizon Wireless' Victra, Best Buy, The Home Depot and Target. He follows CEO Paul Raines, who stepped down last year for health reasons and died shortly thereafter, according to Venture Beat.

According to sources familiar with the company’s plans, GameStop will soon kick off a new phase, ramping up membership programs and rewards and providing better trade-in values on preowned games.