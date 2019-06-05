GameStop’s First Quarter Sales Down 13 Percent

GameStop (Grapevine, Texas) released its first quarter results, which revealed its sales are down by 13 percent, reports Forbes. Its stock also fell by 36 percent on Wednesday, according to CNN Business. Its quarterly earnings also purportedly fell by 63 percent at its locations that have been operating for about a year.

Earlier this year, GameStop tried to find a buyer for itself, but no one made an acceptable deal, reports CNN Business. They later announced in January 2019 that it was no longer pursuing a sale.