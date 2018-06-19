GameStop in Sales Talks

Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop is said to be in talks with private equity firms, mulling a potential buyout, said sources familiar with those discussions.

While the retailer has hired financial advisors, their names are not being stated publicly due to the private nature of the sales talks. Sycamore Partners (New York) is one of those possible private equity firms in on discussions, as they have expressed interest in GameStop in the past, but they declined to comment on the matter.

GameStop has also declined to comment on the matter, so there is no guarantee that the company will be sold, people familiar cautioned, reports Reuters. GameStop’s shares are 5.3 points below where they were this time last year.