GameStop to Stay Open on Thanksgiving

GameStop (Grapevine, Texas) announced that its stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day this year. For the past three years, the company closed its stores on the holiday as a way to show respect to the stores’ employees and their families, reports Fortune.

This year, the retailer is changing course and staying open. Reportedly, many of its store associates and customers were in favor of the change.

According to Mashable, the company’s business has been struggling, even during the holiday shopping season. Presumably this change will also help bolster those numbers. Some of the retailer’s major competitors, including Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) and Best Buy (Richfield, Minn.), also stay open on the holiday.