Gander Mountain Files for Bankruptcy

Gander Mountain (St. Paul, Minn.) announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close 32 underperforming locations.

"Gander Mountain experienced challenging traffic patterns and shifts in consumer demand resulting from increased direct-to-customer sales by key vendors and accelerated growth of ecommerce," the company said in a press release. “Despite aggressive actions to improve the efficiency of the company's retail operations and support functions, the underlying financial impact from underperforming stores and unproductive, excess inventory hampered efforts to create a sustainable path forward.”

The retailer of hunting, camping, fishing, shooting sports and outdoor products has 160 stores in 26 states.