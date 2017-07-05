Gander Mountain to Reopen 57 Stores

Camping World (Bowling Green, Ky.) has announced that it will reopen 57 Gander Mountain (St. Paul, Minn.) stores, following its successful acquisition of the bankrupt company earlier this spring.

The retailer had previously expected to reopen 70 locations under the new Gander Outdoors and Overton's brands but has since whittled the list to 57 locations, which “have a clear path to profitability," said Marcus Lemonis, chairman of Camping World Holdings, according to a press release. The list of locations includes stores along the East Coast, Midwest and in Texas.

The company has plans to expand other locations and outfit them with a “fresh offering” of products and services from the company’s various banners, including Gander Mountain, Overton’s and Camping World. Information was not available about when the stores will reopen.