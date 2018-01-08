Gander Mountain Stores to Reopen

This year, Camping World Holdings Inc. (Lincolnshire, Ill.) will reopen a portion of the stores it acquired from Gander Mountain.

The retailer has posted a list of 69 locations it plans to open by May 2018, which will be located in 22 different states throughout the country, according to Chain Store Age. Camping World was chosen as the winning bidder of Gander Mountain at a bankruptcy auction last year.

“It was important to me to bring Gander Outdoors back to many wonderful communities across the country because the employees are top notch and the stores provide great products and services for the community,” said Marcus Lemonis, chair of Camping World Holdings.

It plans to announce additional Gander Outdoors locations in the near future.