Gander Outdoor Stores to Reopen

Camping World (Bowling Green, Ky.) announced it will be reopening some of the Gander Mountain stores it purchased at auction earlier this year. After the acquisition, the company closed about half the banner’s stores and rebranded them as Gander Outdoor.

While specific store locations have not been named, the company plans to open only those stores that have “a historical level of profitability,” reports Guns.com. The company’s CEO Marcus Lemonis said, “I’d rather have 50 stores heavily curated for that local market than 150 stores that look like everything is the same, which is essentially what it was.”

The stores that are slated to reopen will offer products from the company’s various banners including Gander, Overton’s, Camping World and Good Sam products. The first of these locations will open November.