Gander Outdoors Stores to Open Next Year

Gander Outdoors (Bloomington, Minn.), the brand that was previously known as Gander Mountain before filing bankruptcy and being acquired, is expected to open its first set of stores next year.

According to OutdoorHub, Camping World (Bowling Green, Ky.), the company that purchased the brand from bankruptcy, plans to open its first Gander Outdoor stores by March 31, 2018. It has plans to open 15 to 20 stores in that time frame and may add another 40 to 45 throughout the remainder of the year.

The news comes after to a federal regulatory filing, though no definite plans have been officially announced.