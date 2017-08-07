Gap Australia Locations to Close

Gap (San Francisco) is closing its Australian stores as luxury fashion accessories company Oroton (New South Wales, Australia) ends its franchise agreement.

Oroton, known for its handbags and apparel, first signed a deal to represent Gap in Australia in 2013, reports The Australian. Oroton opened four Gap stores in Sydney and two in Melbourne with the hope of eventually brining in Banana Republic and Old Navy, as well.

“This decision will end the group’s future investment in the franchise, limiting related future losses,’’ said a company spokesperson referring to recent million-dollar losses for Gap in Australia.

Previously Oroton had a license agreement with Polo Ralph Lauren for 23 years.