Gap Closing 270 Stores

Gap Inc. (San Francisco) announced that it plans to open about 270 Old Navy and Athleta stores over the next three years. During that same time period, it has plans to close about 200 Gap and Banana Republic stores.

This move comes as the company plans to put more investment into its stores that are proving more successful: Old Navy is on track to surpass $10 billion in sales in the next few years and has posted rising sales, while sales have been falling for Gap and Banana Republic brands. Athleta is expected to exceed $1 billion in sales soon, reports Chicago Tribune.

Details were not available as to which locations would close and specifically when those closures would take place.