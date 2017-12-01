Gap Opens Times Square Flagship

The Gap (San Francisco) has opened its largest store in the world. Located in New York’s Times Square, the 70,000-square-foot store houses side-by-side Gap and Old Navy flagships in what was formerly a Toys “R” Us (Wayne, N.J.) flagship, which closed in 2015.

The stores feature concierge desks with touchscreen tablets that allow access to the brands’ look-books, and sales associates carry mobile devices that can assist with checkout. There are also charging stations and “chill spaces” to allow for optimum customer experience.

Due to the stores’ busy locale, they feature expanded year-round store hours, opening daily at 8 a.m. and closing each evening at 2 a.m. According to Chain Store Age, it is estimated that around 450,000 people pass through the area each day.