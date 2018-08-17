Gap Seeks to Boost Diversity

The Gap (San Francisco) announced that it will be expanding its “This Way Ahead” program that seeks to increase diversity within its staff.

The program does this by actively recruiting workers from low-income neighborhoods despite their recent or relevant work experience. For instance, hiring staff will focus on applicants’ potential—such as their work ethic and time management skills—rather than on credentials, according to Los Angeles Times.

The program has been around for 11 years but will now expand from 15 cities to more than 50 globally. It is also partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to connect with potential program candidates.