Gap's CEO Steps Down

Gap (San Francisco) announced that Jeff Kirwan, president and chief executive officer of the company’s namesake Gap brand, is stepping down. The company is currently searching for his replacement, but in the meantime, the company’s executive vp of global talent and sustainability, Brent Hyder, will oversee the brand.

The change comes as the company seeks to revive the brand, which has struggled in recent years. Kirwan assumed the position in 2014, and, according to Retail Dive, made significant progress in propelling the brand forward, including overseeing its debut into China.

However, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Art Peck stated that it is time for new leadership to take the brand to its next level.