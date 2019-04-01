Gartner Predicts 100 Million Consumers to Shop via AR

By 2020, 100 million consumers will shop in AR online and in-store, according to a study by research and advisory company Gartner Inc. (Egham, U.K.).

“Retailers are under increasing pressure to explain the purpose of physical stores, and take control of the fulfillment and return process for cross-channel execution,” said Hanna Karki, principal research analyst at Gartner. “As a result of these pressures, retailers are turning to AR and VR to offer customers a unified retail experience inside and outside retail stores.”

A 2018 Gartner survey indicated that, by 2020, 46 percent of retailers planned to deploy either AR or VR solutions to meet customer service experience requirements.