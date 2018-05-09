Generation Z Spends According to Values

A new report looks at the spending power of the demographic known as Generation Z, which, in two years, will comprise 40 percent of all consumers.

That demographic, which includes people born between the mid-Nineties and the mid-Aughts, currently constitutes nearly $4 billion in discretionary spending, according to MNI Targeted Media Inc. (Stamford, Conn.).

Research suggests that these consumers are driven by values and the desire to make the world a better place, according to Women’s Wear Daily. They are expected to increasingly use their spending power to support brands that do likewise, such as using proceeds to benefit charities.