Geoffrey’s Toy Box Pops Up in Kroger

Following an October announcement from Toys “R” Us (Wayne, N.J) that it cancelled an auction to sell off its assets, would reorganize as Geoffrey LLC, and would launch a new pop-up brand called Geoffrey’s Toy Box, the first of the pop-ups have been spotted in Kroger stores.

This past Friday, The Kroger Co. (Cincinnati) announced it would roll out Geoffrey’s Toy Box pop-up displays in 600 of its Kroger and Fred Meyer stores, with toys ranging in price between $19.99 and $49.99, according to Business Insider. The pop-ups will run throughout the holiday season.

Toys “R” Us still owns the rights to its brand name, in addition to Babies “R” Us, as well as its mascot Geoffrey and other brand entities, such as its bubble text logo, which it has adapted in the pop-up displays.