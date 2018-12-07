Givenchy Opens London Flagship

Paris-based Givenchy opened its first London flagship yesterday. Located in the Mayfair district on Bond Street, the store occupies two converted 18th-century buildings and mixes some of those historic details with modern updates.

For instance, historic fireplaces and bow windows are situated alongside a glossy red staircase. This is the brand’s first London flagship, but is especially fitting given that its new artistic director, Waight Keller, who took over in 2017 is from elsewhere in the country and, according to Business of Fashion, was passionate about bringing the brand to her home country.

The store stocks womenswear, menswear and accessories as well as exclusive products, such as a new mini bucket bag only available at that location.