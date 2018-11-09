Glossier Opens First Flagship

New York-based Glossier opened its first flagship store yesterday in New York.

The 3000-square-foot space is located in the same building where the company was originally founded in 2014. The two-story ground floor retail space is meant to be the ultimate physical expression of the brand, according to Forbes. Consequently, there is an expanded wet bar where customers can test products as if they are in the comfort of their own bathroom.

The company has also designed the store and its technology to bridge the online and offline worlds. For example, it built its own point-of-sale system so that online purchases are synced with offline ones allowing customers to start orders in store and finish them online.

The store also integrates community building so that in-store customers can create social content and start conversations with Glossier’s online community.