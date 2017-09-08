GNC Hires New Ceo

GNC (Pittsburgh) has named Ken Martindale as its new chief executive officer, effective Sept. 11. Martindale will replace Bob Moran, who has been serving as interim ceo and who will assist Martindale in making a smooth transition.

Martindale is currently the ceo at Rite Aid (Camp Hill, Pa.), which he assumed in August 2015. He has been with Rite Aid since 2008, serving in other positions including president and chief operating officer. Before joining Rite Aid, he was copresident, chief merchandising and marketing officer for Pathmark Stores (Iselin, N.J.).

The new appointment comes as the retailer works to overcome setbacks including decreasing same-store sales and a net income that dropped during the second quarter to $15.7 million from $64 million last year, reports Retail Touch Points.