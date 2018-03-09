Go Go GlobalShop

Retail expert Sanford Stein will keynote a go go speak event, presented by VMSD magazine, during GlobalShop this year. Stein will explore the opportunities pop-ups hold for retail brands looking to test new concepts or new markets at the event, to be held at the Chicago Cultural Center on the evening of March 27. Jennifer Brown, volunteer coordinator with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, will also share the historical and architectural significance of the landmark Cultural Center building. For more information, please email info@euroagogo.net.