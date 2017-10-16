Golden Goose Deluxe Expands

Golden Goose Deluxe (Venice, Italy), known for its signature sneakers, recently opened two new retail locations.

Its new boutique in Venice is a mix of modern and vintage design elements, while the Los Angeles location is more edgy and urban with cement accents, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

Golden Goose Deluxe, which was recently acquired by the Carlyle Group (Washington, D.C.), operates13 flagship stores and has plans to open more locations in Munich, Germany, and Rome.