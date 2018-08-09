Goodwill Introduces Concept Store

Inspired by fashion students, the outpost is dubbed Curated by Goodwill NYNJ
Posted August 9, 2018

Goodwill (Rockville, Md.) has debuted a new concept store in New York.

The store, called Curated by Goodwill NYNJ, was inspired by an idea from students at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) as a way to attract younger customers. (The typical Goodwill demographic is women over the age of 45, according to New York Post.)

The store is a result of a "Re-Imagine Contest" that Goodwill hosted last year. The store opened last month and features in-house stylists who source affordable, fashion-forward merchandise from retailers around the city. 

Some industry experts estimate that the resale business will overtake traditional retail sales by 2022.

