Google Debuts Chicago Pop-Up

This past Thursday, Google (Mountain View, Calif.) opened its first Chicago pop-up shop in Chicago in Bucktown’s Fulton Market district. The temporary brick-and-mortar shop, called the Hardware Store, will run through the end of the year.

The store will revolve around promoting the Pixel-branded smartphones, Google Home smart speakers and other Google devices, reports the Chicago Tribune. Shoppers will be able to test and interact with the products in the two-level space. The first floor features devices such as smartphones and tablets spread along wall displays, and the upstairs includes a mini kitchen and a treehouse where customers can test voice-controlled connected devices.

The store sits just blocks from Google’s Midwest headquarters, where it employs roughly 1000 workers, and will serve as a pilot for future stores.