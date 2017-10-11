Google Plans Pop-Up Shops

Google (Mountain View, Calif.) has announced that it will be hosting two pop-up stores later this month to sell its new Made by Google products. The pop-up shops will be located in New York on Fifth Avenue and in Los Angeles on Melrose Avenue.

While few additional details are available, the stores will open on October 19. The company hosted similar pop-up stores last year, so it is expected that this year’s stores will remain open through the holiday season.

The company has not confirmed what products will be available in the stores, but Digital Trends reports that it is likely that shoppers will be able to browse new items such as Pixel 2 smartphones, Google Home Mini and possibly the Daydream View virtual reality headset.