Goop Opens NY Flagship

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has opened the second permanent bricks-and-mortar location in New York for her Santa Monica, Calif.-based company, Goop.

The store, which is located on Bond Street in the city’s NoHo neighborhood, is the company’s second full-fledged location. (It opened its first permanent store in California last year, though it has launched various pop-up stores since 2014.)

The new store, called Goop Lab, will feature a more localized merchandising and event strategy, according to Glossy. For instance, fashion and jewelry will be more of a focus here, particularly featuring Goop’s own G. Label collection. It will also allow customers to sample Goop’s beauty products, including ingestible items, or take part in a beauty master class, as well as feature more seasonal products and will sell items at higher price points.

As the company continues to push retail, it also plans to double the number of pop-up shops it conducts next year to 12.