Green Harbor Acquires Controlling Stake in JWU

Green Harbor Investment (Shenzhen, China) has acquired a controlling stake in JWU (New York), the parent company of designer brand Jason Wu (New York), for an undisclosed amount, reports WWD. Previously the brand was controlled by InterLuxe (New York). Jason Wu will also be Green Harbor’s first investment not only in fashion, but also in an American company.

This could be the designer brand’s chance to help break into the growing Chinese retail market. Wu has been reportedly eyeing the Chinese market for some time, according to WWD – last year, Zhejiang Semir Garment Co. acquired an 11 percent stake in the company.