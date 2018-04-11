Group Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Bon-Ton Stores

The Bon-Ton Stores (York, Pa.) has received a bid from a group of investors to acquire “substantially all” of the company’s assets. This is the only bid the company has received that will allow for the company’s continued operation.

The investors include mall owners Namdar Realty Group (Great Neck, N.Y.) and Washington Prime Group (Columbus, Ohio), as well as investment firm DW Partners (New York). The group signed a letter of intent to acquire the company as a going concern in a bankruptcy court-supervised sale process, according to BizTimes Milwaukee Business News.

To that end, the company is working with the group to finalize an asset purchase agreement in advance of an auction, which is scheduled for April 16. The company plans to work with advisors to evaluate all qualified bids.