Gucci Plans Organizational Restructuring

Gucci (Milan) announced that it will debut a new organizational structure on March 1 that will position the business to focus on four specific areas of growth.

Those four areas include: merchandising and global markets; indirect channels, outlet and travel retail; brand and customer engagement; and digital business and innovation. By dividing the business into these specific focuses, which will each be led by different executives, the company hopes to provide more agility so that, according to Women’s Wear Daily, it can better anticipate market needs and respond more quickly to customer demands.

Coinciding with that restructuring, the company also announced that Executive VP and Chief Consumer Officer Micaela Le Divelec will be stepping down from her role. She has worked at the company for nearly 20 years.