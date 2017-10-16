Gucci to Stop Using Fur

Gucci (Florence, Italy) has announced it will stop using real animal fur, beginning with its spring and summer 2018 collections.

Gucci recently sold shoes lined with kangaroo fur. It has also sold mink coats in the past for upwards of $4000, reports Reuters. Reportedly after receiving pressure from animal rights groups, Gucci agreed to join an alliance of fur-free companies.

Calvin Klein (New York) stopped using fur in 1994, while Giorgio Armani (Milan) made the same commitment last year.