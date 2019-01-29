Guess CEO Departs

Guess Inc. (Los Angeles) announced that its CEO Victor Herrero will step down from his role tomorrow to be replaced by Lucky Brand CEO Carlos Alberini. Amid the changes, Guess cofounder Paul Marciano will remain in his Creative Chief role despite being involved in the company’s sexual harassment scandal last year.

Marciano agreed to remain in his role at request of the board, though he voluntarily recused himself as Executive Chairman, passing his duties on to Herrero in preparation for the departure, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

Guess did not comment to WWD and did not provide any further details on the executive shakeup, though analysts speculate that Herrero was ousted in favor of Alberini.

Alberini formerly served as President and Chief Operating Officer for Guess between 2000 and 2010.