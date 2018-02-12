Guess Investigates Sexual Harassment Claims Against its Ceo

Following claims of sexual harassment of its spokesmodel Kate Upton by the brand’s CEO Paul Marciano, Guess (Vancouver, British Columbia) announced Friday that it would be forming a special committee to oversee investigation of the claims, according to CNBC. Law firms O’Melveny & Myers (Los Angeles) and Glaser Weil (Los Angeles) were brought on to assist in the investigation.

The decision is in response to an interview by Upton with Time magazine last week, in which she said her interactions with Marciano “took a toll on [her] confidence and self-worth.” She alluded to improper treatment and grabbing from the company’s chief executive.

In response to the accusations, Guess publicly stated that it “takes seriously any allegation of sexual harassment [and it] does not condone such misconduct in any form.”

Upton elaborated on the culture of misogyny in the fashion industry: "The culture of complacency and tolerance in our industry needs to stop," she said. "The people around in the corporate offices or around the harassers every day know of every time they do this. They're the ones who need to speak out."