Guitar Center Unveils Hollywood Remodel

Guitar Center (Westlake Village, Calif.) has debuted the two-year-long, $5 million overhaul of its flagship store in Hollywood, Calif., as the company works to rejuvenate its business.

The revamped, 30,000-square-foot store features a 15-foot “pedal wall” with more than 100 working guitar pedals, as well as a vintage room stocked with roughly $4 million worth of collectible merchandise for sale. In a move to increase interactivity within the store, bright red “Play Me” signs adorn instruments throughout. It also has expanded selections of products and includes museum-like displays and memorabilia, such as Eric Clapton’s iconic “Blackie” Stratocaster.

The retailer also expanded its educational offerings with remodeled practice studios on the second level for private lessons in a push to increase this area of the store’s business, according to Billboard.