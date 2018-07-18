Gymboree Launches New Store Design

Gymboree (San Francisco) launched a new store design in two of its locations in time for this year’s back-to-school shopping season.

The remodeled stores are located in Torrance, Calif., and New York’s Upper East Side. The overhauled store experiences include updated, contemporary designs and new digital experiences, as well as a community table meant to entertain parents and children, according to Chain Store Age.

In conjunction with the new design, the company also launched a new interactive mobile app, “Made You Smile,” that features an augmented reality layer for its new selection of graphic T-shirts.

The news comes in the wake of the company’s exit from bankruptcy last year.