Gymboree Launches Rachel Zoe Collaboration

Gymboree (San Francisco) has teamed up with fashion designer Rachel Zoe as it looks to reinvigorate the brand, which was rebooted in July 2018 with more on-trend apparel and accessories and a redesigned in-store experience.

Now, the company is looking to further elevate the brand with this new collection that debuts in stores this week. The debut Rachel Zoe x Gymboree collection offers festive holiday looks, geared toward special occasions and family photos. The collaboration will be furthered with more holiday items in November and another spring collection next year, according to Women’s Wear Daily.