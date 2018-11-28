Gymboree Mulls Store Closures

Gymboree (San Francisco) is reportedly considering closing more than half of its store fleet, which numbers about 900 stores.

The retailer emerged from bankruptcy last year but now has hired consulting firm Berkley Research Group (Emeryville, Calif.) to help it evaluate its options, which could also include another bankruptcy filing or renegotiating lease agreements as a way to cut costs.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the information comes from unnamed sources familiar with the matter, though Gymboree declined to comment and Berkley Research Group did not immediately respond.