Gymboree Shuttering All Crazy 8 Stores

San Francisco-based Gymboree announced that it is planning to close all of its Crazy 8 store locations and will also “significantly” reduce its namesake fleet.

According to Retail Dive, the changes come as the company embarks on an in-depth strategic review of options. These changes are intended to streamline the organization, right-size its footprint and allow for long-term business growth.

Details were not immediately available as to when the closures would take place. However, it had recently been rumored that the company could file for bankruptcy, though that has not yet happened. It originally exited its first bankruptcy in October 2017.