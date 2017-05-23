Gymboree Taps New Ceo

Children’s retailer Gymboree (San Francisco) has named former Tilly’s CEO Daniel Griesemer as its new president and ceo.

“Dan's proven leadership in the specialty store sector, combined with his operational and financial experience, make him an ideal person to lead Gymboree into the future as the team works to establish a sustainable capital structure and position the company for long-term success,” said Board Member Lew Klessel in a press release.

Griesemer worked at Tilly’s for five years. Previously he served as the ceo of women’s retailer Coldwater Creek and was an executive at Gap Inc., GapKids and Gap Inc. International division.