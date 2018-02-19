H-E-B Acquires Delivery Company

San Antonio, Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B has purchased Favor Delivery (Austin, Texas), a mobile platform-based delivery service, for an unnamed sum.

With the purchase, Favor will become a subsidiary of H-E-B and will delivery customers’ groceries from local stores and restaurants, reports the San Antonio Express-News. In an interview, COO Martin Otto said the decision was made because Favor is “the top-rated delivery service in the state of Texas” and that “nobody else … would be a better fit.”

Favor currently operates in 50 Texas cities, where H-E-B has a substantial presence. The grocery chain plans to keep Favor’s 140 employees at its Austin headquarters, and the delivery service and its current offerings will largely remain the same, with the addition of H-E-B’s products.