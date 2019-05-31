H-E-B to Expand Austin Location

Grocery retailer H-E-B will rebuild one of its original Austin stores beginning next year, creating a 100,000-square-foot grocery store with a beer garden, food hall and underground parking, according to the Austin Business Journal. It will be the first store to feature the new beer hall concept and will feature live music and an eclectic mix of food hall tenants.

The current store opened in 1957 and was expanded from its original size of 25,000-square-feet to 69,000 square feet. It will be demolished and the entire project is expected to take approximately two years.