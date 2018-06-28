Habitat Announces New Stores

Habitat (Milton Keynes, U.K.) announced that it will be opening two new stores later this year, which will be the first time in a decade that the company has launched any major standalone stores like this.

Having been acquired by Sainsbury’s (London) nearly two years ago, the company is investing $1.9 million to develop these stores. The first store (at 4700 square feet in size) will open in September in London, and the second (measuring 6500 square feet in size, across two floors) will open the following month in Brighton, England. The Brighton store will also feature inspirational room settings as well as an events space and various workshops.

These new stores will complement the company’s two already-existing stores as well as 11 Mini Habitat stores located within various Sainsbury’s supermarkets, according to House Beautiful.